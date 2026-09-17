Collection of criminal fines under special control in Karakalpakstan

According to analyses, the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau of the Republic of Karakalpakstan and its territorial divisions ensured the execution of a total of 164 enforcement documents related to the collection of criminal fines amounting to 4.3 billion soums this year, with 2 billion soums actually collected.

In order to ensure the execution of 71 enforcement documents remaining in the backlog worth 1.6 billion soums, collection measures are being directed toward the debtors' property and wages, and the debts are being recovered.

For example, pursuant to the decision of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Karakalpakstan dated July 30, 2026, a criminal fine of 62,812.5 thousand soums was designated to be collected from the debtor B.T. in favor of the state.

The writ of execution issued regarding this decision was received into the proceedings of the Nukus city department of the Bureau, and as a result of compulsory enforcement actions carried out by the department's state executioners, the 62.8 million soum fine was collected on August 14 of this year and channeled into the state budget.