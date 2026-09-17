How the unique cameras of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max smartphone capture images

·41·Technology
How the unique cameras of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max smartphone capture images

Oppo has showcased the unique camera capabilities of its upcoming flagship, the Find X10 Pro Max. According to ixbt.com, the device is preparing to hit the market as the world's first smartphone equipped with three 200 MP cameras simultaneously. This is reported by news source.

The official launch of the new series is scheduled for September 22 of this year, and ahead of it, the manufacturer has released the first photo samples taken with the device. Photos taken by the simpler Find X10 Pro model, which features two 200 MP cameras, were also presented.

Advanced technologies and optical capabilities

The smartphone's new image processing system includes the Lumo camera, a second-generation Danxia lens, and an updated flash. The main 200 MP sensor, created in collaboration with Hasselblad, is enhanced with DeepPix technology, designed to successfully capture night scenes with complex lighting and high-contrast subjects in a wide dynamic range.

Additionally, the 200 MP ultra-wide-angle camera on the device allows for the use of the entire focal length range during video recording. This opens up new horizons for mobile videography enthusiasts.

Professional-grade video and additional features

Oppo states that the Find X10 Pro Max will be the first smartphone in history to allow 8K Log video recording across the entire focal length range. This provides high precision and editing freedom for professional operators and content creators.

Furthermore, the new flagship supports OpenGate mode and the professional Blackmagic Camera app. This app significantly expands manual adjustment options, giving users full control over the video shooting process.

Tech market experts are eagerly awaiting the presentation of this model, as the integration of three 200 MP cameras in one body is expected to be a significant step in the field of mobile photography. The remaining technical specifications and pricing of the device will be fully revealed at the official ceremony on September 22.

OppoFind X10 Pro MaxSmartphoneCameraTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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