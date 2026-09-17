USA Launches New Space Program Leveraging International Aid

·27·Technology
USA Launches New Space Program Leveraging International Aid

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a new initiative in Lima called the Space Catalyst Partnership (SCP). This State Department program aims to significantly expand access for foreign governments and space agencies to the American civil and commercial space sector. The program intends to strengthen international cooperation while opening new markets for U.S. space technology and industry, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

According to ixbt.com, the initiative's first project is scheduled for two years with a budget of $6.5 million. The funds will be directed toward connecting remote rural areas in southern Peru to modern satellite internet networks. However, it has not yet been disclosed which specific American company will provide the communication services in these regions.

Artemis Accords and New Approach

Participation requirements for the new SCP program are strict; only countries that have signed the Artemis Accords are eligible to join. For instance, Peru officially joined the agreement in 2024, becoming its 41st signatory. This factor ensured the country became the first destination for the new space partnership project.

State Department officials noted that a unique aspect of this program is that, for the first time in history, the agency is coordinating foreign aid funds specifically for projects that serve the interests of the American space industry. This is considered a significant step in aligning state policy with the capabilities of commercial companies.

Funding Mechanism and Geopolitical Context

The total budget for the Space Catalyst Partnership has not yet been finalized. The State Department plans to attract various sources of foreign aid in collaboration with the U.S. Congress for each individual project in the future. It is also emphasized that there will be close cooperation with NASA during the program's implementation.

Experts believe the launch of this program comes at a time when China's space influence in Latin America is rapidly growing. Specifically, Beijing has already established a deep space communication station in Argentine Patagonia and is implementing special satellite programs for Bolivia and Venezuela.

Nevertheless, SCP participants are not strictly prohibited from working with Chinese suppliers. Washington, for its part, aims to compete not through restrictions, but through high-quality technology, reliable standards, and unique solutions.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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