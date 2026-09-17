Surprising details have emerged regarding the daily routine and phenomenal physical conditioning of 23-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has already become a world football star at Real Madrid. According to reputable sports insider and prominent journalist covering English and Spanish football Mario Cortegana, citing reliable sources within the club, Jude Bellingham has made it a habit to regularly head to the gym for additional heavy lifting sessions instead of resting after every general training session at the "royal club's" base.

Within the "Los Blancos" internal environment, the English talent is officially recognized not only for his tactical skills, but also as the player with the strictest and most exemplary discipline in the squad. This relentless labor and maximal professionalism are clearly reflected in his efficiency this current season: so far, Bellingham has featured in a total of 7 matches across all competitions, scoring 3 goals and providing 3 assists. These crucial facts come to light ahead of Madrid's toughest clash — the away derby against Atlético, taking place on September 20 within the 7th round of La Liga.

So, how is Bellingham's "robotic" work regime bringing him closer to the Ballon d'Or podium, why has he become an irreplaceable figure in Carlo Ancelotti's system, and what weapon can Atlético find to stop him in the upcoming Madrid derby?

"Extra load and iron discipline every day": The insider reveal exposed by Mario Cortegana

Interesting aspects disclosed by the journalist's sources at Real's base:

Post-training gym sessions: Bellingham never leaves the base once the team's general tactical and physical exercises are over, instead working out individually in the gym to additionally build strength and endurance;

The "royal club's" most disciplined player: The club's internal environment and coaching staff declared the 23-year-old star as the number one role model in terms of professionalism and discipline in the team;

Cristiano Ronaldo style: Bellingham's high level of self-demandedness toward his physique is compared by experts precisely to Cristiano Ronaldo's hardworking period in Madrid;

Brilliant start to the season: Discipline is paying off — since the beginning of the season, Jude has participated in 7 fixtures, registering 6 goal contributions (3 goals + 3 assists) to his name.

The era starting from 2023 and the major test at the "Metropolitano"

The English midfielder's career and the significance of the upcoming central clash:

At the peak since 2023: Having moved to Real from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023, Bellingham took leadership into his own hands from the very first days at the world's most demanding club and won several trophies;

Derby with Atlético on September 20: In the 7th round of La Liga, Real will visit their fierce rivals Atlético away;

Tashkent time: This fierce confrontation kicks off on September 20 at 19:15 Tashkent time;

Main headache for Diego Simeone: Neutralizing Bellingham, who unexpectedly bursts into the penalty area and is physically flawless, will be the prime task for the "Colchoneros" defense.

Tactical analysis: When discipline supersedes stardom

Sports experts' conclusions regarding Bellingham's playing style and condition:

90-minute dynamics: Thanks to extra training sessions, he maintains high speed and endurance on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, both for pressing in defense and finishing attacks;

Solid shield against injuries: Regularly strengthening muscles in the gym allows him to protect himself from injuries during the tough physical battles of La Liga and the Champions League;

Leadership mentality: Despite his young age, through his discipline he is transforming into a true on-field captain capable of inspiring stars like Vinícius, Mbappé, and others in the team.

Jude Bellingham's daily relentless extra work clearly proves that to stay at the peak for years rather than just reaching it at a grand club like Real, raw talent alone is not enough.

In your opinion, will Jude Bellingham be able to bring Real victory with a goal or an assist in the exciting Madrid derby against Atlético on September 20? Will this extraordinary post-training discipline of his turn him into the greatest midfielder of our era in the future? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hot sports analysis about the behind-the-scenes secrets of Real's star with all football fans and friends!