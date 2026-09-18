iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Galaxy S26 Ultra camera comparison

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iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Galaxy S26 Ultra camera comparison

The capabilities of the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the main flagships of the smartphone market, have been compared. A major comparison published by the popular publication ixbt.com and well-known tech blogger SuperSaf clearly highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of both devices in photography and video recording. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This comparison, which has attracted the attention of experts and users, is important for assessing the direction in which modern mobile photography is evolving. Since both brands have implemented the most advanced technologies and AI capabilities in their devices, the final results were expected to differ significantly.

Key differences in photography

According to the test results, there is no single, absolute winner in the comparison. Both smartphones were able to demonstrate their best features under specific conditions. In particular, the Apple flagship excelled in delivering high-quality shots in dark environments and low-light conditions.

Also, according to ixbt.com, the iPhone 18 Pro Max stood out with a more natural color palette, high-quality portrait shots, and an expanded dynamic range during video recording. This is considered an important factor for users who value natural shots in everyday life.

Optical capabilities and long-distance photography

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra showed its technical capabilities in other areas. Specifically, this device demonstrated a high level of detail in shots taken with the ultra-wide-angle camera and during macro photography.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S26 Ultra model clearly dominated in zoom capabilities of up to 100×. This is a major advantage for users who enjoy photographing distant objects.

Opinions were also divided in user discussions. One group of users approved of the balanced skin tones and ambient colors provided by Apple, while others noted that the Samsung photos appeared slightly gray and more muted.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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