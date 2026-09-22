Vivo X500 Announced: Powerful Battery and Zeiss Camera

·26·Technology
Vivo X500 Announced: Powerful Battery and Zeiss Camera

Vivo, a leading player in the mobile device market in China, has officially unveiled its new flagship series base model — the Vivo X500 smartphone. According to ixbt.com, this device combines advanced technical specifications, powerful camera capabilities, and a record-breaking battery with a comfortable, mid-sized screen design. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

One of the most notable aspects of the new smartphone is its optical system. The main camera features a 1/1.28-inch Blueprint × Sony LYTIA-828 sensor, the largest primary sensor in the Vivo X500 series. Additionally, the camera is equipped with an advanced CIPA 5.5-level stabilization system, which the manufacturer claims is equivalent to the performance of a dedicated gimbal.

Photo and video capabilities

The device's capabilities are not limited to the main sensor. The integrated telephoto lens is also based on the Sony LYTIA-610 sensor, performing at the same level as the X500 Pro model. This telephoto camera also supports CIPA 5.5 stabilization, allows for 4K video recording at 120 fps, and supports the connection of an external teleconverter.

Furthermore, users can record 4K Live videos in cinematic mode using various color profiles. A dedicated Blueprint V3+ processor is installed for image processing, ensuring clearer and higher-quality photos.

Technical specifications and pricing

The new model also demonstrates significant market competitiveness in terms of battery capacity. The device is equipped with an ultra-large 7500 mAh battery, supporting 90 W wired and 40 W wireless fast charging technologies. The chassis is fully protected against water and dust according to modern IP68 and IP69 standards.

The smartphone features a flat 6.59-inch LTPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The hardware is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M processor. The Vivo X500 is also the first device to run on the new OriginOS 7 operating system, with the company guaranteeing that its software will maintain its initial smoothness for six years.

Available in four color variants, the smartphone will be sold in three memory configurations. The 12/256 GB version starts at approximately 820 USD, the 12/512 GB model costs 895 USD, and the top-tier 12 GB / 1 TB version is priced at 1045 USD.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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