"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov

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"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov

New touching and exclusive memories have been revealed regarding the hard-fought journey of Abdukodir Khusanov, the defensive pillar of the Uzbekistan national team and England's Manchester City, to the pinnacle of world football. Bakdaulet Zulfiqorov, a forward for Kazakhstan's FC Ulytau, shared emotional details in an interview with ASnews.kz, covered by Sports.kz, about their difficult period in Minsk, their close friendship, and his qualities of humility. As it turned out, their paths crossed in 2021 in the capital of Belarus while playing for Energetik-BGU.

At that time, Khusanov was not yet 18 years old and could not be officially registered due to strict FIFA restrictions. He spent the most testing days of adaptation to foreign football sharing a rental apartment with the Kazakh forward, sharing training sessions and everyday household concerns. Today, following a brilliant spell at France's Lens, he has transformed into a superstar under Pep Guardiola for a fee of 40 million euros, winning the FA Cup and League Cup with Manchester City. Nevertheless, Bakdaulet notes that Abduqodir remains the exact same sincere, family-oriented, and down-to-earth guy who has not caught the "star syndrome".

So, what didn't change Khusanov on the road from a cramped Minsk apartment to the Etihad, what did his Kazakh friend reveal about his parents, and what kind of reunion awaits them when the Uzbek defender returns to Tashkent?

"One house in Minsk, the under-18 ban, and simplicity": 5 key points from Zulfiqorov's confession

The best facts from the Kazakh striker's memories regarding Khusanov:

  • The challenging period in Belarus in 2021: Bakdaulet and Abduqodir started their careers at Energetik-BGU at the same time, during which the Uzbek legionnaire took his first difficult steps as a foreign player;

  • The barrier of FIFA regulations: Because Khusanov was still a minor (under 18), the club could not officially register him, but he worked tirelessly in training;

  • One apartment and shared living: The two young footballers lived in the same house, sharing daily life, meals, and traveling to training together, becoming true support for each other;

  • "Star sickness is alien to him": Zulfiqorov emphasized that Khusanov's greatest asset is in his heart, noting that not a shred of arrogance appeared in him even after the 40-million transfer;

  • Bonds of friendship and family closeness: Despite City's busy schedule, the players maintain regular contact on social media and look forward to their next reunion in Tashkent.

One destiny, two careers: The paths of Bakdaulet Zulfiqorov and Abduqodir Khusanov

Today's athletic records of the two legionnaires, starting from a single apartment in Minsk:

Criteria and indicators

Bakdaulet Zulfiqorov (Kazakhstan)

Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan)

Place of playing together

Energetik-BGU (Minsk, 2021)

Energetik-BGU (Minsk, 2021)

Current club and status

Ulytau (Jezkazgan, Kazakhstan)

Manchester City (English Premier League)

Current season results

5 goals and 1 assist in 12 matches

6 appearances in all competitions

Market value and major transfer

Domestic league forward

Historic 40 million euro transfer

Recent trophies won

Key striker of the club

Winner of the FA Cup and League Cup

Human trait (described by friend)

Loyal and close friend

Extremely humble, sincere, and kind person

Expertise on football and humanity: Why is Khusanov's humility his main weapon?

Conclusions of European football observers and psychologists:

  • Solid family upbringing: Zulfiqorov's description that "I know his parents well too, he comes from a modest background" shows that family values serve as a crucial shield for Khusanov in withstanding the pressure of stardom;

  • Immunity from going through harsh conditions: Athletes who grew up witnessing hardships in Minsk without being able to play officially do not easily succumb to the intoxication brought by big money and fame;

  • Compatibility with Pep Guardiola's system: In giants like Manchester City, not only talent is put first, but also humility in the dressing room, unquestioning obedience to the coach, and placing team interests above personal ego — qualities that Khusanov possesses inherently;

  • Role model for Central Asian youth: The fact that the Uzbek defender maintains simple relationships with his close friends even after a 40 million euro price tag and EPL trophies serves as a true school of example for the new generation of athletes.

Behind Abdukodir Khusanov's achievements lies not only solid defense on the pitch, but also an innocent and humble human character in life, making him even more beloved by fans.

In your opinion, will Abdukodir Khusanov keeping his humility even after reaching the elite of world football help him stay in Manchester City's starting lineup for many years to come? What do you think is the most important factor for players to avoid catching "star sickness"? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share these sincere, warm memories about our national team's pride with all football fans and your friends!

Abdukodir HusanovManchester CityEnergetik-BGUBakdaulet Zulfiqorov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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