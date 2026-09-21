Xiaomi releases new three-chamber refrigerator for $220

Xiaomi, a well-established brand in the home appliance market, has launched the new Xiaomi Mijia three-chamber refrigerator in China. According to ixbt.com, the price of the device, including government subsidies, is 1499 yuan or approximately $220. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This new home appliance stands out for its compactness and functionality. With a total capacity of 271 liters, the device occupies only 0.34 square meters of floor space, providing great convenience for small kitchens.

Internal structure and volume distribution

The main parts of the refrigerator are distributed to suit various needs. Specifically, the main cooling chamber is designed for 151 liters, while the freezer compartment occupies 85 liters. The remaining 35 liters correspond to a zone with independently controlled temperature.

This special zone allows for temperature adjustment in the range of -20 to 5 degrees with one-degree precision. The central section can be used as an additional cooling space or switched directly to freezing mode.

Technical capabilities and energy efficiency

If the central section is switched to freezing mode, the total capacity of the refrigerator increases further. For user convenience, the device features adjustable shelves, two drawers, and a special zone for sorting products.

Technologically, the model is equipped with a 360-degree air circulation system that prevents ice formation. It also features a frequency-controlled compressor, a fan, and five temperature sensors.

A special module based on silver ions provides up to 99.99 percent antibacterial protection and helps eliminate unpleasant odors. With first-class energy efficiency, this refrigerator consumes only 0.64 kWh of electricity per day and its noise level does not exceed 36 decibels.