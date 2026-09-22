Kylian Mbappe clarifies his relationship with Ousmane Dembele

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Kylian Mbappe clarifies his relationship with Ousmane Dembele

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has firmly denied rumors of a rift in his relationship with France teammate Ousmane Dembele. In an interview with L'Equipe, the footballer emphasized that competition for future prestigious awards cannot damage their friendship. This is reported by Goal.com .

Recently, reports of conflict between the two star players have increased in the press. This was sparked by Mbappe's comments regarding the differences in their career paths. However, the Real Madrid forward stated that these remarks were misinterpreted and that he remains close friends with Dembele.

Friendship and personal rivalry

The two players, who led the France national team to the World Cup semi-finals, are now considered top contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Their actions remain in the public eye ahead of the awards ceremony in London this October.

According to Mbappe, there is no tension between them. "I spoke to him about it, there is no problem. He is my friend, I am very calm about this", the forward noted, according to RFI.

Differences in career paths

The players' battle for future honors is also interesting due to their distinct development stages. While Mbappe noted his rise to the top from a young age, Dembele highlighted that he reached his peak form in Paris after overcoming difficult periods involving injuries.

The French forward acknowledged that he respects his teammate's arduous journey, noting that his current success is the result of overcoming adversity. Although some interpreted this comparison negatively, Mbappe stated it was simply a fact.

The competition this season is not limited to Dembele. Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane are also among the top contenders for the Ballon d'Or. Nevertheless, Mbappe believes his personal statistics from last year and his status as a top scorer in major competitions give him an edge.

Kylian MbappeOusmane DembeleReal MadridBallon d'OrFrance
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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