Thunderobot AI Master M7000 laptop introduced with unique memory

·26·Technology
Thunderobot AI Master M7000 laptop introduced with unique memory

Thunderobot has unveiled its new AI Master M7000 mobile workstation. According to Ixbt.com, the device stands out not only for its powerful technical specifications but also for its unusual dual-part SSD configuration designed for AI tasks. This is reported by Ixbt.com reporting .

The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor was chosen as the foundation for this laptop. The power limit set for this processor is 160 W, which is significantly higher than the average for similar APU models. The device's performance indicates it is aimed at demanding users and professional tasks.

Unique memory architecture and capabilities

The main uniqueness of the device lies in its disk subsystem. Alongside a standard 768 GB storage capacity, the device includes an additional 85 GB of special aiDAPTIV cache memory. The software is configured to use this cache as an intermediate link between the RAM and the main SSD.

Special software can store local caches of AI models and other critical data in this second block. The laptop is equipped with 64 GB of RAM, and thanks to this unusual SSD configuration, users are able to run GPT-OSS-120B and other 120B-class MoE models directly and locally on their computer.

Display and main technical specifications

The portable workstation is equipped with a 16-inch screen, supporting 1600p resolution and a high refresh rate of 165 Hz. This ensures high precision and smoothness when working with graphics and multimedia data.

A 99 Wh battery is installed to ensure the device's autonomy. Additionally, for modern users, USB4 and OCuLink ports are available, allowing for the connection of external devices and high-speed data networks. All these features are housed in a 2.45 kg chassis.

So far, Thunderobot has not provided official information regarding the price and release date of the AI Master M7000 laptop. Nevertheless, the emergence of such a hybrid memory solution in the mobile AI workstation market is generating significant interest in the tech world.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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