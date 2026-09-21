Xiaomi introduces a new dispenser that heats water in three seconds

Xiaomi has unveiled its new Mijia Instant Hot Water Dispenser Pro smart device in the Chinese market, capable of producing boiling water in just three seconds. According to ixbt.com, this technological innovation is priced at $60, with sales scheduled to begin on September 28 of this year. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The main feature of this device is its modern flow heating system. Unlike traditional devices, this dispenser does not heat water stored in a reservoir in advance, but heats it directly during the dispensing process.

Technical capabilities and heating modes

According to the manufacturer, the water inside the heating element reaches up to 100 degrees at normal atmospheric pressure. The main water circuit, heater, and reservoir are made entirely of food-grade stainless steel, ensuring safety for use.

For user convenience, the device features four standard temperature modes:

25 degrees for room temperature water

45 degrees for preparing baby formula

75 degrees for brewing tea

100 degrees for boiling water

Additionally, the user can manually select any precise temperature, adapting it for various drinks or daily household needs.

Additional features and automation

The Mijia Instant Hot Water Dispenser Pro is equipped with a convenient 2.8-liter removable reservoir. If necessary, the user can also connect it to a large container or another external water source using a special flexible hose.

The front of the device features a modern digital LED display that lights up automatically when a cup is placed on the base. Through this display, it is very easy to monitor the selected temperature mode and the progress of the operation.

Furthermore, the device is enriched with an automatic cleaning function that independently flushes and cleans the internal water pipes. The progress of the cleaning process is also shown directly on the built-in display.