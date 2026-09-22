The Uzbekistan national football team has officially started an important training camp in Tashkent. Reunited in the capital after a break of several months, the "White Wolves" completed their first day of training. One of the team's leaders, national team and CSKA midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev, spoke to journalists after the training session, sharing his excitement about the internal atmosphere in the team, the newly called-up players, and the upcoming responsible test: "It is always very great to return to the national team. Since this is our first training camp after 2-3 months, everyone is in high spirits.

New players have also been invited to the camp. But I can say for sure that weak players are not called up to the national team! Whoever has come is worthy of this jersey, and each of them will try to prove themselves." It is worth noting that this training camp serves not just as a workout, but as a sharpening of strength before a serious exam: on September 24, our representatives will take the field in Fergana for an interesting friendly match against their long-standing and principal rival — the Iran national team.

So, what tactics will the renewed squad of the national team choose against Iran, will Fayzullayev be able to quickly find a common language with the newcomers, and what result is expected from the super clash in Fergana?

"High spirits, new names, and the test in Fergana": 5 main points of the training camp

Important facts from the training sessions in Tashkent and Fayzullayev's statement:

First reunion after a 2-3 month break: Members of the national team united again under one flag after a long period and successfully completed the first day of recovery training;

Internal mood is at an excellent level: The psychological state of the players is high, legionnaires called up from foreign clubs and local players are gradually arriving at the camp;

Assertion that "there is no place for the weak": Fayzullayev emphasized that every new call-up to the national team is the product of serious selection and each player deserves to fight for the starting lineup;

Integration with newcomers: Young talents and debutants are expected to quickly find a common language with the team's core and adapt to the tactical scheme during the camp;

Preparation for the match against Iran: The match against the Iran national team, which will take place on September 24 at the modern stadium in Fergana, will be the main practical test of the training camp.

Uzbekistan national team: September training camp indicators

The preparation status of the national team and details of the upcoming match:

Criteria and parameters Training camp details and indicators Location of the training camp Tashkent city (Training base) Break duration 2-3 months have passed since the last official training camp Atmosphere inside the team High level of solidarity and positive mood Squad policy Main leaders + Newly invited candidates Upcoming opponent Iran national team (Asian giant) Match date and venue September 24, 2026, Fergana city Match status International friendly/control match

Football and tactical expertise: Why is the match against Iran extremely important?

Conclusions of national football analysts and sports commentators:

Rehearsal against Asia's toughest opponent: The Iran national team traditionally stands out for its physical pressure, struggle, and danger in set-piece situations; the match against them will allow the coaching staff to test the physical strength of the squad;

Fayzullayev's leadership status: Abbosbek is now not just a talented young player, but the main driver connecting the national team's game in the center of the field and setting the pace of the attack;

Golden opportunity for new names: As Fayzullayev said, if weak players were not called up, it means the test against Iran will determine whether the new players are ready or not for future official qualifying matches;

Football festival in Fergana: Playing outside of Tashkent, in front of passionate fans in the valley, will give the team an extra adrenaline and psychological support.

Abbosbek Fayzullayev's firm statement shows that healthy competition in our national team has intensified and serious preparations are underway for the upcoming match.

In your opinion, can the Uzbekistan national team, entering the field with a renewed squad against Iran in Fergana, win? Which new players called up to the squad do you expect to see on the field? Leave your personal opinions and score predictions in the comments and share the latest news of our national team with all football fans!