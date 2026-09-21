Samsung and Kairos Power to Build Nuclear Reactor for Google

·29·Technology
Samsung and Kairos Power to Build Nuclear Reactor for Google

The rapid development of AI technologies and the sharp increase in electricity demand for data centers are driving new collaborations in the energy and tech markets. According to ixbt.com, Kairos Power, a nuclear technology startup, has selected the engineering firm Samsung C&T to assist in building a 50 MW demonstration reactor for Google. This partnership is considered a major step in the energy sector, reports Techcrunch.com. reports .

Under the agreement, Samsung C&T will provide capital investment and pro-bono engineering services to Kairos Power. Kairos Power representatives state that the total value of this package is estimated at up to $100 million, with $70 million being direct capital investment. Samsung C&T has extensive experience, having participated in the construction of over ten nuclear reactors worldwide.

Google and Nuclear Energy

Google signed a major contract with Kairos Power in the fall of 2024. Under the deal, the startup is expected to build a fleet of small modular reactors capable of generating approximately 500 MW of electricity by 2035. Currently, Kairos Power is constructing two reactors in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

The first facility, a low-power demonstration reactor called Hermes 1, will help the company refine its commercial design. The second facility, Hermes 2, is the company's first commercial-scale reactor. The power generated by the Hermes reactors will cover the initial 50 MW of the contract with Google. In November 2024, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission officially granted construction permits for these reactors.

Technological Features and Safety

The Hermes 2 reactor will be a high-temperature device cooled by fluoride salt. While this design has been discussed for years, it has never been built on a commercial scale. Fluoride salts have a high boiling point, which helps maintain low pressure levels and reduces the risk of high-pressure explosions in the event of component failure.

The startup is also using a relatively new type of nuclear fuel called TRISO. In this system, tiny kernels of uranium are encased in ceramic and carbon layers and loaded in the form of spheres. This system is designed to prevent the risk of nuclear meltdown. The company has approximately five years to launch its first power plant.

Kairos PowerSamsungGoogleNuclear ReactorTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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