Huawei abandons international plans for AI chip market

·35·Technology
Huawei abandons international plans for AI chip market

Chinese tech giant Huawei has abandoned plans to fully launch its AI processors in the international market. According to ixbt.com, the primary reason cited is the inability to meet extremely high domestic demand, as current production capacities are barely sufficient to cover local needs. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In recent years, the company has achieved great success not only in smartphone sales but also in developing specialized chips for AI. However, the resulting shortage is directly linked to the capabilities of SMIC, the main partner manufacturing Huawei products. Due to the immense demand in the domestic market, the parties see no point in diluting resources by expanding into other countries.

Ascend line and domestic market priority

Currently, Huawei is working intensively on improving its Ascend processor line. In particular, while the company is finalizing work on the upcoming Ascend 960 models, it has already announced some technical specifications for the next-generation Ascend 970 and 980 chips.

Although the large-scale international expansion process has been halted, experts note that Huawei continues to supply a minimal portion of its products to select foreign clients. However, the company keeps the details and volumes of these shipments confidential and does not consider this a formal entry into the international market.

HuaweiArtificial IntelligenceChipSMICTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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