Samsung to sharply increase HBM4 memory production next year

·7·Technology
Samsung to sharply increase HBM4 memory production next year

The rapid development of AI technologies and the relentless growth in demand for accelerators are creating a new turning point in the semiconductor market. According to ixbt.com, Samsung plans to increase the production volume of high-performance HBM4 memory by 2.5 times next year. This step will serve to further expand AI infrastructure in the global technology market. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Currently, the new generation of modern AI accelerators relies specifically on HBM technology. According to the source, although exact figures have not yet been disclosed, Samsung intends to increase its procurement of glass substrates required for memory production by approximately 2.5 times next year. Therefore, the production volume of the memory itself is expected to increase by the same amount.

Technological innovations and the 4 nm process

Another important aspect that has caught the attention of market participants is that Samsung aims to transition the production of base dies for HBM4 stacks to a 4 nm technological process. Typically, such advanced technology was used for producing mobile processors and SoC chips. This approach is expected to be a significant milestone in the history of HBM memory.

As a reminder, the memory shortage crisis that recently emerged in the global market was partly caused by the massive demand for HBM products. Manufacturers were forced to reduce the production of standard DRAM memory by focusing on increasing HBM capacity for modern AI systems. Samsung's new plans indicate that this industry trend is set to continue.

SamsungHBM4MemoryArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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