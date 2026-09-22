Lionel Messi prepares for his final match with the Argentina national team

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Lionel Messi prepares for his final match with the Argentina national team

Lionel Messi, who has become one of the greatest footballers of all time for the Argentina national team, is on the verge of ending his international career. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is preparing to make his final appearance before his home fans in October, officially bidding farewell to international football. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, this historic match against Benin is expected to be the player's final game in the national jersey. The match, taking place on October 6th, will be held at the famous 84,000-capacity El Monumental stadium.

The player left an emotional message on his social media pages, expressing his gratitude to his fans. "The last dance. A jersey for a lifetime", the forward wrote in his farewell post, presenting a special video.

A special jersey and an emotional decision

The released video shows Lionel Messi swapping his standard national team jersey for a special Adidas Argentina kit, featuring his name and legendary number 10 in gold. He also selected his white boots, signaling his readiness for his final international match.

Recall that in August, Lionel Messi officially announced that he would be ending his national team career. Speaking about his difficult and painful, yet well-considered decision, he reflected on the years spent with the national team and the victories achieved.

In his statement, the player recalled that he had played 207 matches for the national team, scoring 125 goals and providing 64 assists. "I have always given my all on the pitch for this jersey, fighting to bring you joy and the feeling of pride in being Argentine", he emphasized at the time.

Ticket sales and prices

According to Foot Mercato, ticket sales for this historic match will begin on Tuesday evening. Prices set by the Argentine Football Association range from 52 to 278 euros depending on the location.

Various categories of tickets are available for fans, including seats priced at 104, 185, and 260 euros. Additionally, to accommodate families and the younger generation, children will be able to watch this farewell match for just 17 euros.

Lionel MessiArgentinaBeninFootballNational Team
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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