Raphinha names Lamine Yamal as the main contender for the Ballon d'Or

·30·Sport
Raphinha names Lamine Yamal as the main contender for the Ballon d'Or

Barcelona captain Raphinha has declared his teammate Lamine Yamal the main contender for the most prestigious individual award in football — the Ballon d'Or. In an interview with The Guardian and La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Brazilian winger emphasized that the young talent has exceeded all expectations over the past year, proving himself as a world-class player for both club and country. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

When asked about the young talent's potential as team captain, the experienced player answered without hesitation: "Undoubtedly, yes." Raphinha clarified that this support is not just about club camaraderie, but is explained by the 17-year-old's unique qualities.

Magic on the pitch and team success

According to Raphinha, the level of play Yamal displays despite his age and his impact on the pitch deserve special recognition. He stated that the main criteria for such a prestigious award consist of a combination of individual performance and team success, and the Spanish player's trophies and statistics clearly demonstrate this.

"Lamine has it all. He recorded incredible numbers not only last season but overall, and won three titles," said the Brazilian. Since success on the international stage is often a decisive factor for voting journalists, Yamal's results provide a significant advantage in this regard.

Competition and objectivity

Acknowledging that many might view this statement as subjective due to their club partnership, Raphinha insisted his opinion is completely objective. He emphasized that even if they played for rival teams, Yamal's actions on the pitch and his achievements clearly show he deserves the award.

"No matter what, he should win. Others will defend their own players, but for me, the winner is clear. Even if I weren't his teammate, I would still say he deserves it," Raphinha added.

In conclusion, Barcelona captain noted that Lamine Yamal has become one of the most important players not only for the Catalan club but also for the Spain national team. He noted that his performance on the pitch, his statistics, and the trophies he has won are sufficient grounds to win the Ballon d'Or.

BarcelonaLamine YamalRaphinhaBallon d'OrFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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