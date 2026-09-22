Oppo A7 Pro Max launched in international markets

The Oppo A7 Pro Max 5G smartphone, previously introduced in the Chinese market, has now been released internationally. According to ixbt.com, the new device has gone on sale in countries such as Austria, Malaysia, and Thailand, attracting attention with its giant battery and durable body. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Record-breaking battery and charging capabilities

The most prominent feature of this smartphone is its massive 10,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery. Such a battery is a rarity in today's mobile market, allowing users to use the gadget for several days without needing a charger.

The device supports 80W fast wired charging technology. According to the manufacturer, it takes approximately 90 minutes to fully charge the battery under ideal conditions. The model is also equipped with a 27W reverse charging function to power other devices.

Display, performance, and camera capabilities

The Oppo A7 Pro Max features a high-quality 6.78-inch AMOLED display on the front. The screen resolution is 2772×1272 pixels, offering a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1800 nits.

The smartphone's performance is driven by the 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor. The device is equipped with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring stable performance for daily tasks.

Regarding optical capabilities, the main camera consists of a 50 MP sensor with optical stabilization and an additional 2 MP monochrome module. The front camera also provides 50 MP resolution images.

Design and international pricing

In terms of appearance, the device stands out with a camera block reminiscent of Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 models and a Breathing Light multi-color lighting system. Additionally, the smartphone is highly protected against water and dust according to the IP69K standard.

The device operates with an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, an NFC module, and ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. Its body dimensions are 163×78×8.6 mm, and it weighs 224 grams.

Prices in international markets vary by region. Specifically, the 6/256 GB version is sold for 599 euros in Austria. In Malaysia, the 8/256 GB model is priced at 2299 ringgit, and in Thailand, it is valued at 19,999 baht.