Apple Store architect skeptical about AI-driven shopping

·5·Technology
Apple Store architect skeptical about AI-driven shopping

While Silicon Valley companies are investing billions in AI agents to automate shopping, the expert who founded Apple's retail network is skeptical about the future of this approach. As reported by TechCrunch, 66-year-old Ron Johnson does not believe AI will fundamentally change the shopping process or that people will rely entirely on machines. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

Currently, the world's leading technology giants are attempting to integrate AI more deeply into the retail sector. For instance, Google is developing the Universal Commerce Protocol to help AI agents handle processes ranging from product searches to payments. Meanwhile, OpenAI is enabling users via ChatGPT to compare and purchase products without leaving the chat.

AI and real-world experience

However, Ron Johnson believes that no one will entrust an expensive purchase, such as a laptop costing one or two thousand dollars, to an AI agent without visiting a website or a store. Such purchases require a personal approach, and customers want to feel the weight of the product, see its screen, and choose the right size before spending money.

Johnson emphasizes that AI can never provide the ability to physically experience a product. Therefore, it is expected that in the future, AI agents will not make purchases themselves, but rather arm customers with necessary information before they visit a store. As a result, customers will arrive at the store much better prepared.

Apple experience and the human factor

Ron Johnson gained this conviction twenty years ago while building the retail network alongside Steve Jobs at Apple. As described in his new book, 'Shop Different: How Retail Revealed Apple’s Genius,' Apple stores were designed not just to sell products, but to teach people how to use them and find solutions to problems.

Although many competitors copied the glass-walled design and open floor plan of Apple stores, they often overlooked the most important aspect: the human factor. According to Johnson, the secret formula for Apple's success has always been hidden in its employees and how they treat customers.

AppleArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyRetailChatGPT
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Oppo A7 Pro Max launched in international marketsOppo A7 Pro Max launched in international marketsToday, 02:57Cybersecurity: Serious 'blind spot' discovered in home router privacyCybersecurity: Serious 'blind spot' discovered in home router privacyToday, 02:24Samsung to sharply increase HBM4 memory production next yearSamsung to sharply increase HBM4 memory production next yearToday, 01:55Thunderobot AI Master M7000 laptop introduced with unique memoryThunderobot AI Master M7000 laptop introduced with unique memoryToday, 01:23SpaceX has stopped accepting orders for the Falcon 9 rocketSpaceX has stopped accepting orders for the Falcon 9 rocketToday, 00:51Vivo X500 Announced: Powerful Battery and Zeiss CameraVivo X500 Announced: Powerful Battery and Zeiss CameraToday, 00:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed