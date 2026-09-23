Qualcomm introduces 2 nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chips

At the Snapdragon Summit 2026 held in Hawaii, Qualcomm officially announced two new systems-on-chip for next-generation flagship smartphones: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. This launch marks the beginning of a new technological era in the mobile market, taking performance and AI capabilities to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Qualcomm describes its new products as the fastest mobile processors in the world, focusing on local AI, gaming, and image processing. Both platforms are manufactured using an advanced 2 nm process and are equipped with custom Qualcomm Oryon cores, Adreno graphics, and Hexagon NPU modules.

Record-breaking performance and new capabilities

One of the most significant achievements of the presented platforms is the processor clock speed. Notably, in the top-tier version of the series, the CPU frequency has exceeded the 5 GHz threshold for the first time in the history of mobile devices. According to official data from Qualcomm, the overall performance of the new processors has increased by 13%, energy efficiency by 37%, and system responsiveness by 15%.

Significant improvements have also been made in graphics power, with the new generation Adreno GPU providing up to 44% higher performance compared to its predecessor. At the same time, the 40% improvement in energy efficiency of the graphics unit is a major update for mobile gamers. The company also demonstrated Adreno Neural Fusion technology, which integrates traditional graphics rendering with AI capabilities.

AI and agentic systems

With this new technology, AI participates directly in the image generation process, significantly improving graphics quality without overloading computing units. Updated video codecs and an intelligent pixel processing system have further enhanced scene analysis and photo/video processing capabilities.

Special attention has been paid to the Hexagon NPU, as the next generation of the Snapdragon platform is designed to develop agentic AI systems capable of running directly on the smartphone and performing a series of actions independently while considering context.

Broad opportunities for manufacturers

The release of two versions of the platform gives device manufacturers greater freedom in creating flagship gadgets at different levels. Specifically, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 offers top-tier capabilities, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 allows these new technologies to be applied across a wider range of flagships.

It is reported that leading brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo, Redmi, Oppo, OnePlus, Motorola, iQOO, Honor, and Red Magic plan to use these Qualcomm processors in their upcoming flagship models. However, information regarding specific devices, release dates, and pricing is expected to be announced by the manufacturers at a later date.