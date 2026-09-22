Lionel Messi's farewell phase begins for the Argentina national team

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Lionel Messi's farewell phase begins for the Argentina national team

According to Goal.com, the Argentina national team is preparing for one of the most emotionally challenging phases in its history during the upcoming international break. The fact that team captain and legendary forward Lionel Messi is nearing the end of his international career has left the entire country and the football community in deep contemplation. This transitional period is expected to be a significant emotional blow not only for the players but for millions of fans as well. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Young talent Franco Mastantuono, who currently plays for the Italian club Fiorentina, shared his thoughts ahead of the upcoming matches. According to him, Lionel Messi is not just a footballer but a true national hero for all of Argentina. Therefore, it is clear that his place on the pitch will remain forever vacant, and filling this void will not be an easy task.

Messi's departure and the issue of succession

While the upcoming matches against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin will lay the groundwork for the future, the main focus is on Lionel Messi's final games. Young midfielder Franco Mastantuono is recognized as one of the candidates expected to inherit the legendary number 10 jersey in the future. However, the player himself fully understands the weight of this responsibility.

In an interview with journalists, Mastantuono admitted that this transition period would be difficult. “It is very difficult. It will be tough for everyone after Leo, because he is not just a player, but an idol for our entire country. It will be hard to move on without him, but we have to do it for Argentina and for him,” the young player emphasized.

Lionel Scaloni's future and the team's mood

Against the backdrop of the farewell to Messi, the future of head coach Lionel Scaloni, who led the national team to three major trophies, also remains in question. The specialist's current contract is nearing its end, and no new agreement has been signed yet. Nevertheless, the team members are currently focusing all their attention on enjoying these final moments.

Nico Paz, who plays for Como and made his debut under Scaloni, also expressed his opinion on the situation. He specifically emphasized that he wants the coach to stay with the team. Paz noted that it is a great honor for him to share the pitch with the legendary Lionel Messi once again and that he has joined the national team with the same great enthusiasm as always.

Lionel MessiArgentinaLionel ScaloniFranco MastantuonoFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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