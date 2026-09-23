Samuele Inacio: I chose Italy because I feel Italian

Borussia Dortmund young forward Samuele Inacio has received a call-up for the Italy national team's Nations League matches and spoke about his choice. In an interview with Rivista Undici, the 2008-born footballer explained why he chose the Azzurri and shared his ambitious future plans. This is reported by Goal.com.

Originally from Brazil and entering the football world through his father Pia, the talented forward made his debut in a friendly match against Luxembourg. Following that, he was called up to the main squad for official competitions. According to Inacio, as soon as he heard about the national team call-up, he celebrated with his friends.

The main reason for choosing Italy

The player emphasized that he carefully considered all options regarding his future. However, in the end, his heart chose the Azzurri jersey. In his opinion, feeling a sense of belonging to this country outweighs any other factor.

"I considered all options, but I chose Italy because I feel more Italian," says Samuele Inacio. He added that he has always represented this country since the youth levels and that this decision was a natural step for him.

World Cup dream and new motivation

Inacio's main goal is very ambitious; he wants to win the most prestigious trophy with the Italy national team. He noted that the failures of recent years provide extra strength for the team and himself.

"My biggest dream is to win the World Cup with Italy. The recent failures in qualifying serve as extra motivation for us; our main goal is to make Italians experience important emotions once again," says the young forward.

The player also touched upon his success at the club level. He admitted that his first goal for Borussia Dortmund against Eintracht was one of the happiest days of his life and that he had never experienced such strong emotions before.