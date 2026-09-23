Brian Brobbey scores a hat-trick against Manchester City

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Brian Brobbey scores a hat-trick against Manchester City

Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey shared his thoughts on his brilliant performance against Manchester City and the rare high rating he received from the BBC. His hat-trick at the Etihad Stadium caught the attention of the football community and further strengthened his position in the Netherlands national team. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

It is reported that at the end of the match, the 24-year-old striker was awarded a perfect 10/10 rating by the BBC. Although his team lost 5-3 to Manchester City in this dramatic encounter, Brobbey's individual performance was highly praised by experts.

In an interview with ESPN, the Dutch footballer admitted that he rarely receives such high ratings in his career. He cited individual video analysis as the main factor contributing to his physical and tactical growth.

Video analysis and personal coaching

According to Brobbey, he deeply analyzes opponents' movements together with his personal coach, Patrick Vörst. Regularly reviewing match footage allows him to choose the right position on the pitch, conserve energy, and play more intelligently.

"I don't think I ever got such a high grade in school. This is probably the first time in my career," the footballer joked. He added that he is always working on himself, trying to analyze what is going well and which aspects need improvement.

New goals with the Netherlands national team

Since moving from Ajax to English football, Brobbey has quickly adapted to the new environment and increased his international reputation. He arrived at the training camp in Zeist in high spirits, showing his readiness to solidify his place in the national team.

One of the striker's main tasks is to study the movements of opposing defenders before receiving the ball and finding open spaces. By doing so, he relies not only on physical duels but also gains an advantage through intelligent movement, aiming to become the starting striker under Netherlands head coach Xavi Fernandes.

Brian BrobbeyManchester CityNetherlandsPremier LeagueFootball Transfer
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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