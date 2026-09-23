Apple is working on a gadget to compete with Whoop

·27·Technology
Apple is working on a gadget to compete with Whoop

Apple has begun work on a new screenless fitness tracker that could compete with Whoop. According to Bloomberg, the iPhone manufacturer is currently in the early stages of technological research to determine the feasibility of fully developing and launching this product. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports. According to information,

several prototypes have already been developed as part of this project. The new device is expected to be presented in the form of a thin fabric wristband equipped with a sensor-based computing module. However, experts believe that this gadget will not be released until 2028.

New directions and prospects

As a reminder, Apple already successfully tracks users' physical activity, heart rate, and sleep quality through its popular Apple Watch smartwatches. Nevertheless, the form factor in the new project stands out for its similarity to the products of Whoop, which is known for its simple fitness bands and is valued at over $10 billion.

This news comes during a period of significant changes for Apple. In August of this year, Tim Cook stepped down as CEO to become executive chairman, with John Ternus taking over as the new CEO. Additionally, despite facing challenges such as memory chip shortages and rising costs, the corporation plans to launch new foldable smartphones, tablets, and MacBook Pro devices.

Technology market and competition

It is noted that Apple is simultaneously working on developing hardware to lead in the era of AI. Specifically, the company is also engaged in legal proceedings against OpenAI, accusing them of stealing trade secrets.

For now, Apple's press office is refraining from providing further details regarding this new fitness tracker. However, this move in the tech world shows the company's intent to further expand its influence in the wearable devices market.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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