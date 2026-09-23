Qualcomm introduces new AI-specialized chips and processors

·24·Technology
Qualcomm introduces new AI-specialized chips and processors

Qualcomm, a leader in the mobile technology market, unveiled two advanced flagship processors at its annual Snapdragon Summit that take AI capabilities to a new level. Named Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, these chips are notable for their focus on creating extensive opportunities for users to work with personalized AI agents. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to ixbt.com, the new generation of chips is equipped with an improved sensor hub that allows running small models with up to 200 million parameters directly on the device. Thanks to this technology, smartphones can act as a personal secretary, distinguishing between different speakers and building a memory base based on usage habits to automate daily tasks.

Capabilities and technical specifications

During the presentation, company representatives emphasized that the new processors support full-fledged voice communication agents directly on the device. In particular, the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 model features a new accelerator element designed to execute AI models more efficiently.

The top-tier Extreme version has the power to run a 30-billion parameter mixture-of-experts model on-device. This approach allows activating only a specific number of parameters to perform a task, despite the model's large total size. For comparison, Apple introduced a similar 20-billion parameter model at its conference in June.

Camera and multimedia capabilities

The new processors bring drastic changes not only to AI but also to mobile photography and video recording technologies. Qualcomm processors have implemented pixel-level camera control to ensure a professional-grade experience and have improved image stabilization and motion tracking functions.

Specifically, the Extreme version supports 8K video recording at 60 fps and 4K slow-motion video at 240 fps. It also enables a new Advanced Professional Video codec designed for professional-grade recordings and utilizes effective noise cancellation technologies during calls.

During the event, Motorola showcased the new Motorola Signature 27 smartphone based on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor and announced it would go on sale this year. Today, Qualcomm is working on over 40 AI-enabled devices, but experts believe that users will continue to prefer smartphones over specialized AI gadgets in the future.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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