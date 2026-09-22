Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Announced: First Flagship with Triple 200 MP Cameras

According to Ixbt.com, another significant premiere has taken place in the mobile technology market — following the new generation of Vivo flagships, Oppo has unveiled its most advanced Find X10 Pro Max smartphone. This device is attracting global attention with its unique system, which for the first time in the history of mobile photography includes three 200-megapixel cameras. The new flagship is expected to meet the highest technological standards and take mobile photography capabilities to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Professional Hasselblad optics and advanced sensors

The triple camera, the smartphone's main pride, was created in collaboration with Hasselblad . The main module relies on a large 1/1.3-inch sensor, offering CIPA 6.5-level optical stabilization and a dynamic range of up to 17 EV. Additionally, the ultra-wide-angle camera with a 1/1.56-inch size is capable of capturing 202 percent more light. The third 200-megapixel sensor is installed in the telephoto module and is equipped with a CIPA 7.5-level stabilization system.

The color accuracy of the optics is controlled by the second-generation Danxia sensor and the LUMO system. These algorithms provide perfect results when recording ordinary photos, live shots, and videos. In portrait photography, AI is focused on preserving the natural texture of the skin, hair, and makeup without excessive smoothing.

The main camera is the first device to feature the advanced DeepPix technology designed to expand dynamic range. It allows the sensor to collect more information about light, combining high resolution and extended range in real-time. This process works fully automatically and does not require manual activation of a separate HDR mode.

High performance and MediaTek platform

The hardware base of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max relies on the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor. The manufacturer has supplemented it with a special Tide Engine, which distributes the load of photo processing, high-frame-rate gaming, and managing local AI models.

Furthermore, the Frame Tracking 2.0 technology, developed in collaboration with MediaTek, serves to reduce interface latency and optimize energy consumption. The device is equipped with a 6.78-inch display and a high-quality 50-megapixel front camera.

Durability and large battery

The smartphone meets the strictest IP66, IP68, and IP69 standards for water and dust resistance. As for software, it comes with the Android 17 operating system featuring the ColorOS 17 interface.

To ensure the device's autonomy, an 8000 mAh battery has been selected, supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless charging technologies. Thanks to its silicon-carbon technology, Oppo promises that the battery will not lose its properties for a full five years.