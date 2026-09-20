iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test

·95·Technology
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test

The authors of the popular PhoneBuff channel have presented another interesting test that has sparked great interest among modern technology enthusiasts. According to ixbt.com, during the test, the latest flagships — iPhone 18 and its main competitor, the Galaxy S26 Ultra — were dropped onto a hard floor from various heights using a special robotic manipulator. This test is important as it provides a preview of the devices' durability in everyday life. This is reported by news source.

Before the experiment began, experts paid special attention to the design features of both smartphones. In particular, Apple uses unique protective glass for its devices, and in this metric, the new flagship outperforms almost all competitors on the market. However, there is a significant difference in weight: the iPhone 18 Pro Max weighs 249 grams, while its main rival weighs 214 grams.

First test stage and initial results

In the first stage of the test, both smartphones were dropped from a height of one meter onto their backs. As a result of this impact, both devices were damaged. However, due to the presence of only a glass insert on the back panel of the iPhone, the extent of its damage turned out to be much lower compared to the full glass back of the Samsung flagship. Also, when dropped at an angle from the same height, both smartphones remained in almost the same condition, suffering only light scratches.

An interesting situation was observed during the screen-side drop test. While the iPhone 18 Pro Max remained without any serious defects after falling onto the surface from a height of one meter, the screen of the Samsung flagship cracked. Of course, the experts emphasized that this is a single test under highly controlled conditions and that results in real life may vary.

High-altitude tests and final conclusions

Once the height was increased to one and a half meters, the situation began to change. When dropped on its back, the cracks on the Samsung flagship increased, worsening the situation, while the iPhone maintained a relatively better appearance. However, the final test — dropping it screen-side down from a height of one and a half meters — also affected the Apple flagship.

As a result of this final impact, the new iPhone's glass also cracked, and interestingly, its visual damage turned out to be even greater than that of its competitor. Nevertheless, according to the final calculations of the test, PhoneBuff experts gave the iPhone 18 Pro Max 56 points in the overall durability rating, while the Samsung flagship scored 53 points.

iPhone 18 Pro MaxGalaxy S26 UltraSmartphonePhoneBuffTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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