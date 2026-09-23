USA invited India to participate in the lunar base project

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has officially invited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to join the program for establishing a permanent base on the Earth's natural satellite. This significant initiative was announced at the meeting of the US-India Civil Space Joint Working Group in Bengaluru and is expected to elevate the strategic partnership between the two nations to a new level. This is reported by news from.

According to Ixbt.com, the parties agreed at this meeting to expand not only the lunar base project but also cooperation in science, human spaceflight, and the exchange of scientific data. This collaboration is based on agreements within the Artemis program and will serve as a foundation for future space exploration.

At the current stage, official Delhi has not yet made a definitive statement regarding its specific contribution or role in joining NASA's lunar base. It is emphasized that for the Indian government, the essence of the matter lies not only in participation but also in the status and authority granted to the country in shaping future lunar infrastructure.

National programs and international cooperation

It is noted that while joining international projects, India is also rapidly developing its own national space infrastructure. Specifically, the country plans to create its own space station called 'Bharatiya Antariksh Station' by 2035 and send an Indian astronaut to the moon by 2040.

While strengthening its national capabilities, India is also actively expanding international partnerships. On September 10, at the International Space Summit in Paris, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited France and other countries to partner in the country's next space program.

The country has sufficient practical experience in this regard. For instance, the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon's south pole in 2023 and the joint NASA-ISRO NISAR mission have practically demonstrated that experts from both countries can jointly create complex space equipment.

Future prospects

Furthermore, in June 2025, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is expected to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, gaining important practical experience for the future national human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan. This will further enhance the country's human resource potential.

Experts believe that because India has its own independent industrial and scientific base, participating in the US lunar infrastructure project does not mean abandoning its national program. On the contrary, it could be an additional step for India to solidify its position in world-class space initiatives.