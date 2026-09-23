Roskosmos does not intend to abandon the Soyuz-2.1a rocket

·5·Technology
Roskosmos does not intend to abandon the Soyuz-2.1a rocket

Russia's state corporation Roskosmos has announced that it will continue to use Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicles in its space programs. As reported by Ixbt.com, the process of adapting this type of rocket to the more modern and energy-efficient Soyuz-2.1b version does not mean a complete abandonment of the existing generation. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

Currently, both launch vehicles perform specific tasks in the field of astronautics. Experts note that the Soyuz-2.1a and its newer counterpart are almost indistinguishable in appearance. Their main difference lies in the third stage.

Technical differences and capabilities

It has been determined that the only difference between these two modifications is in the engines. Specifically, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket is equipped with the RD0110 (11D55) engine, while the Soyuz-2.1b model uses the more modern and efficient RD0124 (14D23) engine.

It is precisely these enhanced energy capabilities that allow the Soyuz-2.1b rocket to carry more payload into orbit. The recent adaptation of this modification for launching Progress MS cargo ships as part of a manned space program is clear evidence of this.

Future plans and parallel use

In the future, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket will enable the delivery of more cargo not only to the International Space Station (ISS) but also to the planned Russian orbital station. At the same time, its implementation significantly expands the range of available launch vehicles for manned astronautics.

Nevertheless, the Soyuz-2.1a will not lose its place and will remain in operation. Roskosmos plans to use it for both automatic spacecraft and manned missions to the ISS.

As a result, the two modifications belonging to this family will be used in parallel in the future. This serves as an important step in ensuring the stability and safety of space flights.

RoskosmosSoyuz-2.1aSoyuz-2.1bLaunch VehicleSpace Program
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

USA invited India to participate in the lunar base projectUSA invited India to participate in the lunar base projectToday, 00:26Apple is working on a gadget to compete with WhoopApple is working on a gadget to compete with WhoopToday, 00:23Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Announced: First Flagship with Triple 200 MP CamerasOppo Find X10 Pro Max Announced: First Flagship with Triple 200 MP CamerasYesterday, 23:56US Water Supply Systems Targeted by HackersUS Water Supply Systems Targeted by HackersYesterday, 23:29Current prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro MaxCurrent prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro MaxYesterday, 11:36A Mind Slipping Out of Human Control: What Is Worrying AI Leaders?A Mind Slipping Out of Human Control: What Is Worrying AI Leaders?Yesterday, 08:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test