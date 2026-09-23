Roskosmos does not intend to abandon the Soyuz-2.1a rocket

Russia's state corporation Roskosmos has announced that it will continue to use Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicles in its space programs. As reported by Ixbt.com, the process of adapting this type of rocket to the more modern and energy-efficient Soyuz-2.1b version does not mean a complete abandonment of the existing generation. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

Currently, both launch vehicles perform specific tasks in the field of astronautics. Experts note that the Soyuz-2.1a and its newer counterpart are almost indistinguishable in appearance. Their main difference lies in the third stage.

Technical differences and capabilities

It has been determined that the only difference between these two modifications is in the engines. Specifically, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket is equipped with the RD0110 (11D55) engine, while the Soyuz-2.1b model uses the more modern and efficient RD0124 (14D23) engine.

It is precisely these enhanced energy capabilities that allow the Soyuz-2.1b rocket to carry more payload into orbit. The recent adaptation of this modification for launching Progress MS cargo ships as part of a manned space program is clear evidence of this.

Future plans and parallel use

In the future, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket will enable the delivery of more cargo not only to the International Space Station (ISS) but also to the planned Russian orbital station. At the same time, its implementation significantly expands the range of available launch vehicles for manned astronautics.

Nevertheless, the Soyuz-2.1a will not lose its place and will remain in operation. Roskosmos plans to use it for both automatic spacecraft and manned missions to the ISS.

As a result, the two modifications belonging to this family will be used in parallel in the future. This serves as an important step in ensuring the stability and safety of space flights.