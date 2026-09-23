Estevao returns to the Brazil national team and recalls World Cup disappointment

Chelsea's talented winger Estevao spoke about his successful return to the Brazil national team following a World Cup absence due to injury. The 19-year-old was called up by head coach Carlo Ancelotti for upcoming friendlies against Australia and India. This comeback marks the end of a challenging period and the start of a new chapter for the young athlete, reports Goal.com. reports .

According to ixbt.com and sports outlets, the player suffered a serious right thigh muscle tear while playing for Chelsea in April of this year. Despite undergoing conservative treatment at his former club Palmeiras' facilities, he missed the 2026 World Cup and was forced to watch from the sidelines. He admitted that this situation was a major psychological blow.

The secret to overcoming difficult times

At a press conference in Brisbane, Estevao spoke openly about the mental struggles he faced during his injury. According to him, his family and religious faith were his main pillars of support. Taking it one day at a time and focusing on the future helped him maintain his mental balance.

“My family helped me a lot during this difficult period. For a professional athlete, missing a major tournament due to injury is not easy. We missed a very important moment, but they were always by my side. I made determination my motto, approached each day individually, and looked toward the future,” the forward emphasized.

Ancelotti's trust and future plans

Before his injury, Estevao had delivered brilliant performances for the national team under head coach Carlo Ancelotti, scoring against Chile, South Korea, Senegal, and Tunisia. Currently, he is giving his all to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup.

Responding to questions about competing for a starting spot alongside stars like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, the forward stated he feels no excessive worry or pressure. His return is expected to further strengthen Brazil's attacking line.