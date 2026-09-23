Ultra-powerful Durabook Z14I-DX3 with three screens and 10 kg weight unveiled

·14·Technology
Ultra-powerful Durabook Z14I-DX3 with three screens and 10 kg weight unveiled

A Japanese company has introduced a new mobile station called Durabook Z14I-DX3, featuring an unusual design reminiscent of science fiction movie concepts. According to ixbt.com, this device, which is technically a laptop, attracts attention with its three 14-inch screens, triple battery system, and a weight of nearly 10 kilograms. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Two additional Full HD panels have been added to the sides of the main display, all of which can simultaneously show maps, videos, and real-time data. The manufacturer states that this solution allows professionals working in complex environments to assess situations comprehensively and make quick decisions.

AI and performance

This device is designed not only for operations in harsh conditions but also for peripheral computing in the field of AI. The laptop is based on the proven Intel Meteor Lake processor line, with users able to choose from Core Ultra 5 125U to Core Ultra 7 165U models.

The battery system is also one of the device's unique features. A separate 14.4 V, 6700 mAh battery is dedicated to powering the side screens. The main battery has a 10.8 V voltage and 6900 mAh capacity, with the option to connect an additional 4700 mAh battery to the system.

Graphics and protection level

To increase performance, the laptop can be equipped not only with an integrated iGPU but also with discrete graphics. Buyers have the option to choose NVIDIA RTX A500, RTX 3500 Ada, or the most powerful RTX 5000 Ada graphics cards. There are two slots for RAM, and two additional storage modules can be added to the base 256 GB SSD.

The device's connectivity options are extensive, including Thunderbolt 4, two RJ45 ports, two COM ports, HDMI, VGA, ExpressCard 54, and several USB ports. Network capabilities include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, with GPS, 4G LTE, or 5G technologies offered as optional extras.

Designed for extreme conditions, this station is fully protected according to military-grade MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461G standards and can operate in wide temperature ranges. The total weight of the massive construction, including all technical components and three batteries, approaches 10 kg. For now, the company has not disclosed the price of this unique device.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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