Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 4

·3·Technology
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 4

As of October 4, the prices for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones across various storage capacities and colors have been announced. Prices vary depending on the SIM+eSIM and eSIM+eSIM options.

The eSIM+eSIM version of the iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB model is offered at $1,579 in Silver, $1,599 in Glacier and Black, and $1,649 in Burgundy.

The 512 GB version of the iPhone 18 Pro is sold for $1,899, while the 1 TB model is priced at $2,899.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max 256 GB model in Black, Silver, and Glacier colors is offered at $1,799, while the Burgundy version is available for $1,889.

The 512 GB iPhone 18 Pro Max costs $2,049 for the Black version, $2,179 for the Silver and Burgundy variants, and $2,099 for the Glacier version. The 1 TB model is listed at $2,749.

The SIM+eSIM version of the iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB model is offered at $1,579 in Silver, and $1,619, $1,679, and $1,679 in Glacier, Black, and Burgundy respectively.

In this version, the 512 GB model of the iPhone 18 Pro is sold for $1,899, and the 1 TB storage version is priced at $2,999.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max 256 GB model's Glacier version is $1,929, Black is $1,919, Silver is $1,899, and Burgundy is $2,029.

The 512 GB iPhone 18 Pro Max is listed at $2,179 for the Black version, $2,239 for the Silver and Glacier variants, and $2,299 for the Burgundy version. The 1 TB model costs $2,749.

The stated prices are as of October 4, 2026. Market prices are subject to daily changes.

iPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro MaxAppleSmartphonesiPhone 18
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

On October 2, iPhone 18 prices changed againOn October 2, iPhone 18 prices changed again2 October 11:11New prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announcedNew prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced29 September 10:42Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaarToday's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaarYesterday 09:59Price of iPhone 18 Revealed: New Pro Models Will Be Even More Expensive!Price of iPhone 18 Revealed: New Pro Models Will Be Even More Expensive!13 September 01:41Some iPhone 18 Pro Max owners in the US left without connectivitySome iPhone 18 Pro Max owners in the US left without connectivity26 September 14:52iPhone 18 Pro Max tests reveal it runs cooler than Android flagshipsiPhone 18 Pro Max tests reveal it runs cooler than Android flagships18 September 13:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...