Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 6

The prices for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones by memory capacity and color as of October 6, 2026, have been announced. The devices are offered in eSIM+eSIM and SIM+eSIM variants.

The eSIM+eSIM version of the iPhone 18 Pro with 256 GB of memory in Silver, Glacier, and Black colors is sold at $1,589. The Burgundy color version costs $1,639. The iPhone 18 Pro with 512 GB of memory is priced at $1,899, and the 1 TB model is $2,899.

The 256 GB Black version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max is offered at a promotional price of $1,699. The Silver model costs $1,749, Glacier is $1,779, and Burgundy is $1,829.

The Black version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max with 512 GB of memory is sold for $1,999, Silver for $2,179, Glacier for $2,099, and Burgundy for $2,149. The price of the 1 TB memory version is $2,699.

In the SIM+eSIM variants, the iPhone 18 Pro with 256 GB is offered at $1,579 in Silver, $1,599 in Glacier, and $1,649 in Black and Burgundy colors. The 512 GB version is $2,049, and the 1 TB model is $2,999.

The Glacier version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max with 256 GB of memory is sold for $1,899, Black at a promotional price of $1,829, Silver for $1,849, and Burgundy for $1,939.

The Black version of the Pro Max with 512 GB of memory costs $2,139, Silver is $2,199, Burgundy is $2,149, and Glacier is $2,199. The price of the 1 TB memory model is listed as $2,699.

According to reports, smartphone prices may change daily. The given prices apply as of October 6, 2026.