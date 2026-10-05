iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: Prices as of October 5

·6·Technology
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: Prices as of October 5

Prices for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones in various storage and color configurations have been announced as of October 5. The devices are available in eSIM+eSIM and SIM+eSIM variants.

The eSIM+eSIM version of the iPhone 18 Pro with 256 GB of storage in Silver, Glacier, and Black colors is offered starting at $1,599. The Burgundy color version costs $1,649. The price for the 512 GB iPhone 18 Pro is listed at $1,899, while the 1 TB model is $2,899.

The 256 GB version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max in Black is being sold at a promotional price of $1,769. Silver and Glacier colors are offered at $1,799, and Burgundy at $1,849.

The 512 GB iPhone 18 Pro Max in Black is $2,039, Silver is $2,179, Glacier is $2,099, and Burgundy is $2,179. The price for the 1 TB model is $2,749.

In the SIM+eSIM variants, the iPhone 18 Pro with 256 GB is sold at $1,579 for Silver, $1,609 for Glacier, and $1,659 for Black and Burgundy colors. The 512 GB version is listed at $1,949, and the 1 TB model at $2,999.

The SIM+eSIM version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max with 256 GB is offered at $1,929 for Glacier, $1,889 for Black, $1,849 for Silver, and $1,989 for Burgundy.

The 512 GB iPhone 18 Pro Max costs $2,159 for Black, $2,239 for Silver, $2,219 for Burgundy, and $2,239 for Glacier. The price for the 1 TB storage version is $2,739.

Please note that smartphone prices may change daily. The stated prices are valid as of October 5, 2026.

iPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro MaxAppleiPhone 18Smartphones
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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