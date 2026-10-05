Price of iPhone 18 Pro Max drops significantly in Uzbekistan

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Price of iPhone 18 Pro Max drops significantly in Uzbekistan

The price of the new iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphone in Uzbekistan has started to decline just a few weeks after going on sale. While the device's initial price was quite high for buyers, it can now be purchased at a relatively lower price.

At the very beginning of sales, the price of the iPhone 18 Pro Max in the Uzbek market hovered around $2,000–$2,200. Now, the smartphone's price has dropped to nearly $1,780. This indicates a significant drop in price over a short period.

Such a situation is frequently observed during the initial sales period of new iPhone models. In the first days when demand is high, devices are offered at higher prices, and subsequently, as the market stabilizes, prices may fall.

The price drop is not limited to Uzbekistan alone. A decrease in the value of new iPhone models is also being observed in the Russian market. In particular, the price of the iPhone 18 Pro with 256 GB of memory has become cheaper by approximately $130.

This increases the opportunity for those planning to buy a new iPhone to compare prices.

iPhone 18 Pro MaxAppleUzbekistan marketRussian market
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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