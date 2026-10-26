Prices for iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max updated

·227·Technology
Prices for iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max updated

As of October 26, 2026, the prices for the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones have been announced. The values vary depending on storage capacity, body color, and SIM card configuration. The price difference between certain versions of the devices is also significant. The list separately indicates versions working with an electronic SIM card, as well as models supporting both regular SIM and electronic SIM cards.

iPhone Duo prices

• 256 GB storage version: $3,549

• 512 GB storage version: $4,599

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max prices

E-SIM + E-SIM versions

iPhone 18 Pro, 256 GB:

• Burgundy: $1,559

• Black: $1,559

• Glacier: $1,559

• Silver: $1,549

iPhone 18 Pro:

• 512 GB: $1,819

• 1 TB: $2,899

iPhone 18 Pro Max, 256 GB:

• Burgundy: $1,779

• Black: $1,729

• Glacier: $1,739

• Silver: $1,739

iPhone 18 Pro Max, 512 GB:

• Burgundy: $2,099

• Black: $1,999

• Glacier: $1,999

• Silver: $2,019

iPhone 18 Pro Max, 1 TB: $2,699

SIM + E-SIM versions

iPhone 18 Pro, 256 GB:

• Burgundy: $1,579

• Black: $1,579

• Glacier: $1,579

• Silver: $1,549

iPhone 18 Pro:

• 512 GB: $1,859

• 1 TB: $2,789

iPhone 18 Pro Max, 256 GB:

• Burgundy: $1,779

• Black: $1,739

• Glacier: $1,749

• Silver: $1,759

iPhone 18 Pro Max, 512 GB:

• Burgundy: $2,069

• Black: $2,059

• Glacier: $2,059

• Silver: $2,089

iPhone 18 Pro Max, 1 TB:

• Burgundy: $2,699

• Black: $2,669

• Glacier: $2,999

• Silver: $2,999

Prices are as of October 26, 2026. They are subject to change daily.

iPhone DuoiPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro MaxSmartphone Prices
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro models: today's pricesiPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro models: today's pricesYesterday 11:26Today's prices for iPhone 18 smartphones updatedToday's prices for iPhone 18 smartphones updated19 October 14:06Reports emerge of screen defects in foldable iPhone DuoReports emerge of screen defects in foldable iPhone DuoYesterday 18:31iPhone Duo being sold at the «Malika» market at the price of SparkiPhone Duo being sold at the «Malika» market at the price of Spark23 October 21:11Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have been announcedToday's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have been announced23 October 14:01Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 20Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 2020 October 15:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have been announced
Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have been announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
Short air flight: Can the new Roadster presented by Tesla save the mass market?
Short air flight: Can the new Roadster presented by Tesla save the mass market?
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 4
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 4