Prices for iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max updated
As of October 26, 2026, the prices for the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones have been announced. The values vary depending on storage capacity, body color, and SIM card configuration. The price difference between certain versions of the devices is also significant. The list separately indicates versions working with an electronic SIM card, as well as models supporting both regular SIM and electronic SIM cards.
iPhone Duo prices
• 256 GB storage version: $3,549
• 512 GB storage version: $4,599
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max prices
E-SIM + E-SIM versions
iPhone 18 Pro, 256 GB:
• Burgundy: $1,559
• Black: $1,559
• Glacier: $1,559
• Silver: $1,549
iPhone 18 Pro:
• 512 GB: $1,819
• 1 TB: $2,899
iPhone 18 Pro Max, 256 GB:
• Burgundy: $1,779
• Black: $1,729
• Glacier: $1,739
• Silver: $1,739
iPhone 18 Pro Max, 512 GB:
• Burgundy: $2,099
• Black: $1,999
• Glacier: $1,999
• Silver: $2,019
iPhone 18 Pro Max, 1 TB: $2,699
SIM + E-SIM versions
iPhone 18 Pro, 256 GB:
• Burgundy: $1,579
• Black: $1,579
• Glacier: $1,579
• Silver: $1,549
iPhone 18 Pro:
• 512 GB: $1,859
• 1 TB: $2,789
iPhone 18 Pro Max, 256 GB:
• Burgundy: $1,779
• Black: $1,739
• Glacier: $1,749
• Silver: $1,759
iPhone 18 Pro Max, 512 GB:
• Burgundy: $2,069
• Black: $2,059
• Glacier: $2,059
• Silver: $2,089
iPhone 18 Pro Max, 1 TB:
• Burgundy: $2,699
• Black: $2,669
• Glacier: $2,999
• Silver: $2,999
Prices are as of October 26, 2026. They are subject to change daily.
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