In the Indian city of Bengaluru, a woman stabbed her husband, who had been regularly blaming and insulting her for not having children for five years. The man died as a result of his injuries. The woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to The New Indian Express, the incident occurred on November 11 in the Lakshmipura area. According to preliminary information, Rajasekhar, who worked in the loan department of a bank, returned home intoxicated and got into an argument with his wife, Malashri.

It is reported that the couple had been married for five years but had no children. It is alleged that after consuming alcohol, the man would regularly blame his wife for their inability to conceive and subject her to psychological abuse. This issue was a frequent cause of conflict in the family.

During their latest argument, Malashri grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her husband in the chest. The man sustained severe injuries. It was later confirmed that he had died by the time he was taken to the hospital.

After the incident, the woman called her relatives. According to the report, Malashri had previously suffered from depression due to conflicts with her husband and their childlessness. She had undergone treatment for three months and was discharged from the hospital about four months ago.

The police have arrested the woman. A criminal case has been initiated, and an investigation is currently underway.