Technical outages are being observed in major online services worldwide. Users of Apple, Microsoft, Gmail, Zoom, OpenAI, Amazon, Visa, Uber, and other popular platforms are reporting issues.

Which services are affected?

The monitoring platform Downdetector has recorded a sharp increase in complaints regarding a number of services. Some users report being unable to log into applications, while others state they are facing difficulties in fully utilizing the services.

Outages have also been observed in Apple Music, App Store, iCloud, and Apple Pay services. The company has attributed some of the malfunctions to internal system updates.

Is this a cyberattack?

So far, there is no evidence to confirm that the outages across various platforms are linked to a single cyberattack. Experts are evaluating each case as an isolated technical malfunction.

It should also be remembered that the number of complaints on Downdetector does not mean the service has completely failed, but rather indicates an increase in reports received from users.

However, the situation has once again reminded us how vulnerable the digital world is. An outage on just a few major platforms can affect the work, communication, and daily lives of millions of people.

Talk of a "digital apocalypse" is growing on the internet, but there is currently no basis for the conclusion that the global network has collapsed.