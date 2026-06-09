Authorization via Gmail and Apple ID Banned in Russia

·3·Technology
Authorization via Gmail and Apple ID Banned in Russia

The Russian State Duma adopted a bill in its second and third readings that introduces administrative fines for violating user authorization rules on local internet resources. The use of foreign services is now strictly restricted. Ixbt.com reports .

Under the new requirements, user registration must be carried out exclusively via a Russian phone number, the "Gosuslugi" portal, the Unified Biometric System, or other information systems owned by Russian citizens and companies. Using Gmail, Apple ID, and other foreign email services is considered a violation of the law.

Fines for legal entities violating the law have been set at up to 700,000 rubles. Liability is also being introduced for violating rules on the use of recommendation algorithms on internet platforms. Companies may face fines of up to 1.4 million rubles for repeated violations.

The document also strengthens penalties for communication operators violating cooperation rules with law enforcement agencies. In such cases, legal entities pay fines ranging from 3 million to 5 million rubles, and for repeated offenses, the fine may be calculated as a percentage of the company's annual revenue.

RussiaGmailApple IDLegislationInternet
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Abror Shuhratov
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