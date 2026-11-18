The Ministry of Energy has announced that it cannot guarantee an uninterrupted supply of natural gas to greenhouse farms during the winter season. This was stated by First Deputy Minister Umid Madaminov during a meeting with entrepreneurs at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to him, natural gas reserves in Uzbekistan are declining, and production volumes are also decreasing year by year. During severe winter cold, pressure in gas networks drops. Consequently, the ability to supply gas to consumers will be limited.

Umid Madaminov advised greenhouse owners not to rely on an uninterrupted gas supply in winter and to switch to alternative heating sources.

Suggested alternatives include liquefied gas, pellet fuel, geothermal heating systems, and technology for producing synthesis gas from coal.

The Deputy Minister noted that entrepreneurs can use bank loans to purchase heating equipment that runs on pellet fuel. Specialists from the Ministry of Energy are ready to assist them in selecting appropriate technologies.

The article mentions that in November 2025, the President tasked the Ministry of Energy with ensuring an uninterrupted natural gas supply to greenhouses in Tashkent and adjacent areas.