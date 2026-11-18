UEFA Nations League group stage for the 2026/27 season has concluded. Now, eight of the strongest national teams in European football will continue the fight for the championship. Among them is the reigning champion, Portugal. However, serious rivals such as France, Spain, England, and Germany stand in their way.

The eight teams that reached the play-offs

Based on the group stage results, the following national teams have advanced to the quarterfinals:

France;

Belgium;

Germany;

Netherlands;

England;

Spain;

Norway;

Portugal.

This list includes teams that are major forces in European football. In particular, the advancement of Norway, led by Erling Haaland, is noteworthy.

When is the draw?

The draw ceremony for the quarterfinal stage will take place on November 20. Following this, the opponents for the national teams will be determined.

The first leg of the quarterfinals will be held on March 25–27, 2027, and the return legs will take place on March 28–30.

The decisive final stage of the tournament is scheduled for June 9–13, 2027.

Reigning champion — Portugal

The Portugal national team is the current winner of the Nations League. In the final of the previous season, the Portuguese drew 2-2 with Spain in regular time and won 5-3 in the penalty shootout.

Now the team will attempt to defend its championship title. However, to do so, Portugal will have to overcome the resistance of the strongest opponents in European football.

Nations League is also important for Euro 2028

The results of the competition are also linked to the qualifying stage for the 2028 European Championship. Therefore, for the national teams, the results in the Nations League are significant not only for the trophy but also in terms of opportunities on the road to Euro 2028.

The draw on November 20 will determine the quarterfinal pairings. Football fans are now interested in one question: will Portugal become champion again, or will the trophy go to another team this time?