The final matches of the Nations League group stage provided fans with true football drama. Despite trailing twice in the Scandinavian derby against Denmark, Norway secured a 3-2 victory. Erling Haaland converted a penalty in the 90+5th minute to secure his team's spot in the playoffs. Portugal also won a difficult match on Welsh soil.

Haaland's last-minute strike earns Norway a playoff spot

The most intense match of the day took place between the national teams of Denmark and Norway. The Scandinavian derby became not only a matter of rivalry but also a crucial encounter where the fate of the playoffs was decided.

The Danes started the match very confidently. Rasmus Højlund opened the scoring in the 11th minute, and three minutes later, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg doubled the lead. The situation became quite complicated for Norway.

However, the visitors refused to give up. In the 37th minute, Erling Haaland kept his team's hopes alive — 2-1.

In the second half, Norway put all their effort into equalizing. Their efforts paid off in the 83rd minute: Martin Ødegaard scored an important goal to restore balance on the scoreboard.

But the most dramatic moments of the match were yet to come. In the 90+5th minute of stoppage time, Norway was awarded a penalty. Erling Haaland took the responsibility and did not miss the opportunity.