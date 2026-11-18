Haaland saves Norway in 90+5 minute: Portugal puts on a goal show in Wales
The final matches of the Nations League group stage provided fans with true football drama. Despite trailing twice in the Scandinavian derby against Denmark, Norway secured a 3-2 victory. Erling Haaland converted a penalty in the 90+5th minute to secure his team's spot in the playoffs. Portugal also won a difficult match on Welsh soil.
Haaland's last-minute strike earns Norway a playoff spot
The most intense match of the day took place between the national teams of Denmark and Norway. The Scandinavian derby became not only a matter of rivalry but also a crucial encounter where the fate of the playoffs was decided.
The Danes started the match very confidently. Rasmus Højlund opened the scoring in the 11th minute, and three minutes later, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg doubled the lead. The situation became quite complicated for Norway.
However, the visitors refused to give up. In the 37th minute, Erling Haaland kept his team's hopes alive — 2-1.
In the second half, Norway put all their effort into equalizing. Their efforts paid off in the 83rd minute: Martin Ødegaard scored an important goal to restore balance on the scoreboard.
But the most dramatic moments of the match were yet to come. In the 90+5th minute of stoppage time, Norway was awarded a penalty. Erling Haaland took the responsibility and did not miss the opportunity.
Haaland's precise strike gave Norway a 3-2 victory. Most importantly, this goal also secured the team a playoff spot. The Danes, meanwhile, lost crucial points after the drama in the final minutes.
Denmark — Norway — 2:3
Goals: Højlund (11), Højbjerg (14) — Haaland (37, 90+5 — penalty), Ødegaard (83).
Portugal wins five-goal thriller in Wales
The Portugal national team also provided fans with an exciting match in the final round of the group stage. Jorge Jesus's side visited Wales and defeated their opponents 3-2.
The scoring in the match opened in the 11th minute. Bruno Fernandes put Portugal ahead. However, the hosts responded quickly: David Brooks equalized in the 13th minute.
In the 40th minute, Thomas put Wales in the lead. Thus, most of the first half was dominated by the hosts. But near the break, Portugal struck again: in the 43rd minute, Pedro Neto brought the score to 2-2.
In the second half, the author of the winning goal was determined. In the 70th minute, Forbes scored Portugal's third goal, giving his team a vital advantage.
Four minutes later, Neto was sent off, and Portugal was forced to play the rest of the game with ten men. The Welsh players tried to use their numerical advantage to equalize, but the Portuguese held on for the win.
Wales — Portugal — 2:3
Goals: Brooks (13), Thomas (40) — Fernandes (11), Neto (43), Forbes (70).
Nations League results
Match
Score
Wales — Portugal
2:3
Denmark — Norway
2:3
How did the group stage end?
According to the provided data, Portugal finished first in the group with 15 points. Denmark finished second with 10 points, and Norway third with 7 points. Wales took fourth place with three points.
While Portugal finished the group stage with a win, for Norway, the decisive moment was Haaland's last-minute penalty. Denmark, meanwhile, will have to regret not being able to maintain their two-goal lead.
Thus, this round of the Nations League will be remembered for two dramatic victories. Especially Haaland's 90+5th minute goal, which once again proved that in football, nothing is decided until the final whistle.
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