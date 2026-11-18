The game started very difficultly for the Norwegians. After goals from Danish players Rasmus Højlund and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, the hosts had taken a 2:0 lead. However, the "Vikings" did not break:

UEFA Nations League group stage fans witnessed a truly dramatic and goal-filled match in the final 6th round. The Norway national team , playing away against Denmark, showed resilience, defeated their opponent 3:2 , and secured a spot in the competition's play-off stage.

First goal: At the end of the first half, Erling Haaland took advantage of a goalkeeper's mistake to narrow the score.

Equalizer: In the 83rd minute of the match, team captain Martin Ødegaard leveled the score.

Winning goal: In the fifth minute of stoppage time (90+5), Erling Haaland calmly converted a penalty to decide the fate of the game and secure an important victory for his team.

Match statistics Details Competition UEFA Nations League (6th round) Result Denmark — Norway 2:3 Decisive goal Erling Haaland (90+5, penalty) Outcome Norway qualified for the play-offs (quarter-finals)

Haaland's goals and the context of world records

With the brace scored in this match, Erling Haaland's total number of goals for the Norway national team reached 68. Remarkably, the striker achieved this prolific tally in just 61 appearances.

For reference, the Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo, considered the top goalscorer in the history of national teams, has scored a total of 146 goals for his country throughout his career. Despite his young age, the high results Haaland is showing indicate that he could break major records in the future.

Do you think Erling Haaland will be able to break the records for most goals scored at the national team level in the future? Leave your opinion in the comments!