Intense match in Doha: How did Uzbekistan defeat Saudi Arabia away from home?
The Uzbekistan national football team took the field in an international friendly match held in Doha, Qatar. In an important and fiercely contested match, our representatives secured a strong and determined 2:1 victory over the Saudi Arabia national team.
Sherzod Esanov's brilliant brace and intense scoreline
From the beginning of the match, both teams engaged in active attacks. Our striker Sherzod Esanov, who became the hero of the game, capitalized on his opportunity in the 19th minute to open the scoring. After the quick goal, the Saudis intensified their attacks, and Firas Al-Buraikan leveled the score in the 23rd minute.
However, before the end of the first half, our striker made his mark once again:
Winning goal: In the 35th minute, Sherzod Esanov once again left the opposing defenders helpless, putting the Uzbekistan national team ahead again with a precise strike (2:1).
Red card and maintaining the advantage
In the second half, the situation became even more complicated for the Saudi Arabia national team. Substitute defender Ali Lajami received a red card for a rough foul, leaving his team a man down. With a numerical advantage, the Uzbek players maintained the lead until the end of the match, securing an important victory.
Match statistics
Details
Venue
Doha, Qatar (international friendly)
Final score
Saudi Arabia — Uzbekistan 1:2
Goalscorers
Sherzod Esanov (19, 35) — Firas Al-Buraikan (23)
Dismissal
Ali Lajami (Saudi Arabia)
November conclusions and ranking points
Thus, the Uzbekistan national team concluded its series of November friendly matches on a high note with a victory. As a reminder, on November 12, Fabio Cannavaro's charges were defeated 2:3 in a hard-fought match against the Russian national team.
Before the game against Saudi Arabia, the Uzbekistan national team was ranked 60th in the FIFA rankings. This valuable away victory earned our representatives an additional 5.35 ranking points. As a result, the national team's total points reached 1418.10, although our team's position in the rankings remained unchanged based on the results of other matches completed so far.
In your opinion, what opportunities do Sherzod Esanov's brilliant performance and our national team's results in November open up for the coaching staff ahead of future official matches? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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