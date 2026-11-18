The Uzbekistan national football team took the field in an international friendly match held in Doha, Qatar. In an important and fiercely contested match, our representatives secured a strong and determined 2:1 victory over the Saudi Arabia national team.

Sherzod Esanov's brilliant brace and intense scoreline

From the beginning of the match, both teams engaged in active attacks. Our striker Sherzod Esanov, who became the hero of the game, capitalized on his opportunity in the 19th minute to open the scoring. After the quick goal, the Saudis intensified their attacks, and Firas Al-Buraikan leveled the score in the 23rd minute.

However, before the end of the first half, our striker made his mark once again: