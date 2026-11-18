Russian national team midfielder Danil Prutsev evaluated the Uzbekistan and Venezuela national teams, which they faced in November. While emphasizing that both opponents were strong, the footballer admitted that the nature of the goals conceded during the match in Tashkent was puzzling even to him. His comments regarding Russia's difficulties against Uzbekistan, especially while trailing 2-0, are particularly noteworthy. "I cannot say exactly why we conceded the goals" Comparing the two opponents of the Russian national team in November, Danil Prutsev recognized Uzbekistan as a strong team. "Uzbekistan is also a very strong national team that participated in the last World Cup. To be honest, I cannot say exactly why we conceded the goals or what they were related to.

I wouldn't be wrong to say that the goals themselves were a bit strange. We scored an own goal after a corner kick for the first one, and in the second, we failed to assess the situation correctly in the penalty area, and the ball just went into the net. But both teams are very strong, and it is pleasant to play against such opponents. We showed a good game and won," said Prutsev. How was the 2-0 lead in Tashkent lost? As a reminder, on November 12, the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia faced each other at the Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent. In the match, our compatriots took a 2-0 lead and were very close to victory. However, the situation changed dramatically in the final part of the match. The Russians scored three times in a short period to win 3-2. Uzbekistan's inability to maintain the two-goal lead caused significant discussion among fans.