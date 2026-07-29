Administrative liability to be applied for clothing resembling military uniforms

·120·Uzbekistan
Administrative liability to be applied for clothing resembling military uniforms

The Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis has approved in the first reading a bill providing for administrative liability for the use of uniforms that are confusingly similar to military and departmental service uniforms.

According to the bill, the introduction and wearing of clothing that resembles the official military or departmental uniforms of state bodies, as well as replicates their distinguishing marks and symbols, may be prohibited.

It is noted that such attire can create a false impression among people, mislead citizens, and negatively affect the authority of state bodies. In some cases, individuals might use such clothing to pose as state employees and take advantage of others' trust.

For now, the bill has only been adopted in the first reading. This means that the norms within it have not yet entered into force, and the document will be further reviewed in subsequent stages.

Oliy MajlisLegislative Chamber
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