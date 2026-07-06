Women may now be able to retire at 53

·31·Uzbekistan
Women may now be able to retire at 53

A draft law proposing new changes to the retirement procedure for women has been developed in Uzbekistan. According to the proposal, new rules for pension eligibility are suggested to be introduced starting June 1, 2026.

Under the draft, women with at least 20 years of work experience may gain the right to retire one year earlier than the established retirement age. According to current legislation, women retire at age 55. If this initiative is adopted, women with 20 years of work experience will be able to receive a pension starting at age 54.

Furthermore, an even more preferential procedure is proposed for women with 22–25 years or more of work experience, as well as those who have worked in difficult and hazardous conditions. Such citizens may be entitled to retire starting at age 53.

These changes are currently proposed within the framework of a draft law and will come into effect only after they are officially adopted. If the project is approved, a legal basis will be created for women to retire earlier depending on their work experience and working conditions.

Uzbekistan
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