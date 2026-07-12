41 new terms officially adopted for the Uzbek language

·28·Uzbekistan
41 new terms officially adopted for the Uzbek language

The Terminology Commission under the Cabinet of Ministers has approved official Uzbek equivalents for 41 terms borrowed from foreign languages. These terms will now be gradually implemented in government agencies, official documents, mass media, and other sectors to establish unified terminology.

According to the commission, the new terms were developed based on the spelling and stylistic norms of the Uzbek language and will serve to ensure consistency in official communication.

Approved new terms:

1. Akkompanement — jo‘rnavoz,
2. Antrakt — tanaffus,
3. Arerssena — sahnaorti,
4. ASKUE — EHNAT (Automated system for energy accounting and control),
5. Banket — ziyofat,
6. Bashmak — boshmoq,
7. BGS — DQU (piece drying equipment),
8. BPLA — UHA (unmanned aerial vehicle),
9. Breket — tishsim,
10. Brend — xosnom,
11. Vebinar — vebiyig‘in,
12. Datchik — sezgich,
13. Dedlayn — so‘ngmuddat,
14. Dekoratsiya — sahnabezak,
15. DPO — MYB (crushing and grinding unit),
16. YEES — YET (unified power system)
17. Inventarizatsiya — xatlov,
18. Interaktiv — interfaol,
19. KVF — AVF (rotary vacuum filter),
20. Kommentariy — izoh,
21. Mikser — qorg‘ich,
22. LVF — TVF (belt vacuum filter),
23. Palatka — chodir,
24. Negativ — salbiy,
25. Penoplast — po‘kak,
26. Penoblok — po‘kak g‘isht,
27. Poligon TBO — QMCH maydoni (solid municipal waste area),
28. Probel — bo‘shliq,
29. Rakovina — chanoq,
30. Rasprodaja — arzonsotuv,
31. Rubilnik — uzgich,
32. Simptom — belgi, alomat,
33. SB — BQ (drum dryer),
34. Suflyor — shivirchi,
35. Trening — mashg‘ulot,
36. Fitosanitariya — fitohimoya,
37. Frilanser — erkin ishchi,
38. Emoji — hisbelgi,
39. Xeshteg — kalitso‘z,
40. Shpaler — tokustun,
41. Xostel — qo‘noquy.

These changes are aimed at ensuring the uniform and correct use of terminology in official documents and state organizations.

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