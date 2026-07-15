Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan felt in parts of Uzbekistan

·48·Uzbekistan
Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan felt in parts of Uzbekistan

An earthquake that occurred in the Kyrgyz Republic on July 15 was also felt in some regions of Uzbekistan. The tremors were recorded at a magnitude of 2–3 in the Fergana region.

According to reports, the earthquake occurred at 11:16 local time in the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.0, and the depth of the epicenter was 5 kilometers.

Experts noted that the epicenter of the earthquake was located approximately 265 kilometers southeast of Tashkent.

The tremors also affected Uzbek territory, being felt with an intensity of 2–3 in the Fergana district.

KyrgyzstanUzbekistanFerganaBatkenTashkent
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