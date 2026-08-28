For the first time in Uzbekistan, two organs were transplanted to a patient simultaneously

·26·Uzbekistan
For the first time in Uzbekistan, two organs were transplanted to a patient simultaneously

An important historical milestone was recorded in the medical field of Uzbekistan. For the first time in the country, a simultaneous successful liver and kidney transplantation was performed on a single patient. This was reported in the "Zamon" information program.

The complex surgical procedure was carried out at the National Medical Center. The operation was performed on a patient suffering from liver cirrhosis and the terminal stage of chronic kidney failure, who had been receiving hemodialysis treatment for four years.

A resident of Pakhtachi district, Samarkand region, had been battling liver disease for eight years. Later, as her kidneys also failed, the patient was forced to undergo regular hemodialysis for four years.

The patient had also developed liver cirrhosis as a result of Hepatitis C. Earlier, she was advised to undergo surgery abroad, specifically in India. However, she was unable to find a donor and raise sufficient funds to cover the treatment costs.

According to doctors, in such a complex case, transplanting only the liver or only the kidney might not yield the desired result. Therefore, simultaneous transplantation of both organs was seen as the most optimal solution to save the patient's life.

Following this, a high-tech complex operation was performed on the patient at the National Medical Center, transplanting both the liver and the kidney at the same time. Specialists noted that such complex procedures are usually performed in countries with highly developed transplantology sectors.

Doctors emphasized that this operation is a significant step forward for Uzbek medicine. This experience is expected to further expand the possibilities of providing high-tech transplantation care to patients living with severe liver and kidney failure.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Historical step: Uzbekistan hosted the International Ecotourism Summit for the first timeHistorical step: Uzbekistan hosted the International Ecotourism Summit for the first timeToday, 09:52“Uzbekistan — 2030” Strategy: 9 indicators entered the “red” zone“Uzbekistan — 2030” Strategy: 9 indicators entered the “red” zoneYesterday, 16:46Fees for state kindergartens to increase starting September 1 — New prices and important changes!Fees for state kindergartens to increase starting September 1 — New prices and important changes!Yesterday, 16:39Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with Chinese representative: What was agreed upon during the negotiations?Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with Chinese representative: What was agreed upon during the negotiations?26.08, 18:4435th Anniversary of Independence: President Congratulates Recipients of State Awards35th Anniversary of Independence: President Congratulates Recipients of State Awards26.08, 17:57Fees in state kindergartens to increase starting September 1Fees in state kindergartens to increase starting September 126.08, 16:02
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men
Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men
Animal passports to become mandatory in Uzbekistan
Animal passports to become mandatory in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan to now require passports for pets as well
Uzbekistan to now require passports for pets as well
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
The procedure for distributing class hours in schools has been updated
The procedure for distributing class hours in schools has been updated
The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)
The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)
Two Uzbek Villages Have Been Transferred to Kyrgyzstan: What Will Be Given in Return?
Two Uzbek Villages Have Been Transferred to Kyrgyzstan: What Will Be Given in Return?