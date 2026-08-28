For the first time in Uzbekistan, two organs were transplanted to a patient simultaneously

An important historical milestone was recorded in the medical field of Uzbekistan. For the first time in the country, a simultaneous successful liver and kidney transplantation was performed on a single patient. This was reported in the "Zamon" information program.

The complex surgical procedure was carried out at the National Medical Center. The operation was performed on a patient suffering from liver cirrhosis and the terminal stage of chronic kidney failure, who had been receiving hemodialysis treatment for four years.

A resident of Pakhtachi district, Samarkand region, had been battling liver disease for eight years. Later, as her kidneys also failed, the patient was forced to undergo regular hemodialysis for four years.

The patient had also developed liver cirrhosis as a result of Hepatitis C. Earlier, she was advised to undergo surgery abroad, specifically in India. However, she was unable to find a donor and raise sufficient funds to cover the treatment costs.

According to doctors, in such a complex case, transplanting only the liver or only the kidney might not yield the desired result. Therefore, simultaneous transplantation of both organs was seen as the most optimal solution to save the patient's life.

Following this, a high-tech complex operation was performed on the patient at the National Medical Center, transplanting both the liver and the kidney at the same time. Specialists noted that such complex procedures are usually performed in countries with highly developed transplantology sectors.

Doctors emphasized that this operation is a significant step forward for Uzbek medicine. This experience is expected to further expand the possibilities of providing high-tech transplantation care to patients living with severe liver and kidney failure.